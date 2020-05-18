El-P Says Zack De La Rocha is Like a Third Run the Jewels Member, Says “I Wouldn’t Be Surprised if We Fucked Around and Dropped a Run de la Rocha Record”

Home News Aaron Grech May 18th, 2020 - 8:34 PM

The fourth Run The Jewels LP is less than four weeks away according to the renowned hip hop duo, which consists of Atlanta rapper Killer Mike and Brooklyn rapper El-P. The two recently sat down with Entertainment Weekly to discuss the new project and their frequent collaborator Zack De La Rocha, the lead vocalist for Rage Against the Machine.

During the interview El-P called the performer “the unofficial third member of Run the Jewels” before adding: “I wouldn’t be surprised if we fucked around and dropped a Run de la Rocha record at some point.” It is unknown whether the duo are serious about the project, or if El-P was simply speaking off the cuff, as the duo are known to make jokes during their interviews.

De La Rocha will appear alongside Pharrell on their upcoming track “Ju$t.” The artist had previously collaborated with Run The Jewels on the songs “Close Your Eyes (And Count to Fuck)” and “Kill Your Masters” from their second and third LPs respectively. He also made an appearance alongside the two for a live performance of these songs back in 2017. He also made a cameo appearance in the music video for “Ooh La La,” which held features from DJ Premier and Greg Nice of Nice & Smooth.

Their first single from the project “Yankee and The Brave” came out in March. The duo were set to release the album prior to their Coachella appearance this year, however the festival’s postponement amid the COVID-19 pandemic ended those plans.

