Bill Kelliher of Mastodon, Daniel Carriere of Royal Tusk, Johny Chow of Stone Sour, Tanner Wayne of In Flames and More Join Forces on Quarantined Cover of Filter’s “Hey Man, Nice Shot”

Mastodon guitarist Bill Kelliher has put out another quarantined cover, this time of Filter’s “Hey Man, Nice Shot,” with the help of Royal Tusk vocalist Daniel Carriere, Stone Sour drummer Johnny Chow, In Flames bassist Tanner Wayne and Dragged Under guitarist Ryan “Fluff” Bruce. The collab was uploaded to Royal Tusk’s YouTube page.



The cover stays pretty true to the original recording of Filter’s industrial rock classic. The main differences are the disparate production level and Carriere’s vocals taking on a bit of a different tone. That said, Carriere definitely doesn’t hold back in his effort to match Filter frontman Richard Patrick’s screaming in the chorus.

Carriere talked to Heavy Consequence about the cover, saying, “…All the tracks from Short Bus, which this song came from, are awesome, but this one has stood the test of time. I would argue that, in a way, the song hits even harder against the backdrop of music today. They are a wildly underrated band, and I jumped at the chance to pay homage to them with this cover! Also, the Budd Dwyer story which the song is about his jaw-dropping.”

Kelliher has also appeared on quarantine covers of Rush’s “Anthem” and Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” for metal talk show Two Minutes to Late Night. He’s seen in the video wearing two political statements – a “Make America Gay Again” hat and an “End Forced Motherhood” shirt. Mastodon have a previously unreleased songs compilation coming out in September and Kelliher said in May that they have about “twenty rough songs” for a new album.

As for the other performers, Johny Chow isn’t currently in any bands since Stone Sour went on hiatus earlier this month, but he is also up to non-music ventures such as streetwear and arcade gaming POD rentals. Royal Tusk have played a couple festivals recently and In Flames rescheduled their tour with Megadeth, Lamb of God and Trivium for 2021. Dragged Under went on their first tour last winter.

