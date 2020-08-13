Ho99o9 Surprise Release New Mixtape Blurr with Guest Appearance from Mike IX Williams of Eyehategod

Home News Adam Benavides August 13th, 2020 - 6:23 PM

Hardcore punk and hip-hop group Ho99o9 (pronounced as “horror”) has released a surprise new wide-ranging mixtape, Blurr. Dedicated punk and rap fans will especially find the interweaving of the two genres exciting and can listen to the entire 34-minute mixtape on YouTube, where the group debuted the new tracks with an accompanying video.

The 10-track Blurr marks the longest release in several years from Ho99o9 and features guests throughout including Mike IX Williams, who fronts the death metal band Eyehotgod. Williams appears on the record’s closing track, “Firefly Family.” Rob Zombie and horror movie fans will recognize “Firefly Family” as a reference to the malevolent, murdering characters at the center of musician and filmmaker’s famed Firefly trilogy of horror films, which includes House of 1000 Corpses (2003), The Devil’s Rejects (2005) and 3 From Hell (2019) as well as the animated music side-sequel, The Haunted World of El Superbeasto (2009).

In June, the trio released a new EP with singles “Christopher Dorner” and “Pray or Prey,” with the former being named after a rogue LAPD officer who was shot and killed by sheriffs. Ho99o9 wrote the song in response to the social unrest that has blanketed the country this year and donated all of the proceeds from the tracks to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Campaign Zero, Advancement Project and the National Black Disability Coalition.

A few weeks later the group teamed up with Blink-182 drummer Travis Parker for a cover of the iconic Bad Brains song, “Big Takeover.” The song was performed as part of July’s Black Power Live stream and was also made available on Ho99o9’s YouTube channel.

The group originally formed in 2012 in their native Newark, New Jersey before they relocated to the Los Angeles area in 2014. After a slew of mixtapes and infamous live performances, their first full-length studio album United States of Horror arrived in 2017 via Deathkult Records.