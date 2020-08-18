Down Share Footage From Rehearsals for Upcoming Reunion Performance

Home News Tristan Kinnett August 18th, 2020 - 11:05 PM

Southern metal band Down posted a video of their reunion show rehearsal to Facebook, advertising that they’re “Gearing up for the Quarter Century Throwdown” and linked to the event page. Purchasing tickets from this page is a requirement to view the concert. The performance will be streaming on August 29, and rebroadcast August 30 and 31 at 6:00 p.m. ET all three days.

This will be their first performance since guitarist/bassist Kirk Windstein rejoined the band late last year. The band had originally planned to do a full 25th Anniversary Tour for their 1995 album NOLA now that they have their NOLA line-up back together, but that had to be scrapped due to COVID-19.

Windstein left the band in 2013 to focus on his heavy metal band, Crowbar. The other members of the NOLA line-up in the reunion concert are vocalist Phil Anselmo (also the frontman for Pantera), guitarist Pepper Keenan (also of Corrosion of Conformity), and drummer Jimmy Bower. They didn’t get their other bassist from the NOLA era, Todd Strange, to join them, but there’s conflicting sources on whether he played any bass on the album. Instead, they have their current live bassist, Pat Bruders, joining the old lineup.

Down haven’t played any live shows since 2016 because of Anselmo’s alleged nazi salute getting shows cancelled as recently as last year. Anselmo apologized and blamed “fake journalism” for exaggerating a mistake. The rest of the band commented on only being guilty by association and assured fans that Anselmo has been working on “getting his shit together.”

The reunion show partially aids a charitable cause, with ten percent of proceeds going to the United Houma Nation to protect their cultural heritage.