Wylde Ratttz Featuring Ron Asheton of The Stooges, Thurston Moore and Steve Shelley of Sonic Youth, Mark Arm of Mudhoney, Sean Lennon, Mike Watt and More Share Cover of “Fun House”

The supergroup Wylde Ratttz have released a new cover of The Stooges “Fun House,” in honor of the 50th anniversary release of its titular album. This was one of the many unreleased demos that the group held on to since their formation in 1997.

Wylde Ratttz was originally composed of The Stooges’ Ron Asheton, Sonic Youth’s Thurston Moore and Steve Shelley, Mudhoney’s Mark Arm, Minutemen’s Mike Watt, Sean Lennon, producer/Gumball leader Don Fleming and Jim Dunbar. The group originally formed to perform the music for Ewan McGregor’s character in the 1997 glam-rock musical film Velvet Goldmine. The artists also recorded two The Stooges covers with McGregor: “T.V. Eye” and “Gimme Danger.”

This new cover features a slightly different lineup, with Asheton and Moore on guitars, Arm on vocals, Watt on bass, and beam, Shelley: on drums and extra percussion and Sabir Mateen on tenor saxophone. Fleming produced the project for Instant Mayhem Productions. This take on “Fun House” is a classic rock throwback with blues influences fully on display, as Mateen’s sax gives a hypnotic depth to the track, as the guitar chords give it a nostalgic feel.

<a href="http://wylderatttz.bandcamp.com/track/fun-house">Fun House by wylde ratttz</a>

Moore released the songs “Strawberry Moon” and “Cantaloupe” earlier this year and will be releasing a new studio album By The Fire in September. He also made an appearance on Third Man Records’ Public Access program. Watt made an appearance on an earlier recording of that program and reunited for the first time in 11 years with Porno 4 Pyros in July, for a virtual Lollapalooza Festival.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister