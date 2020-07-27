Porno For Pyros To Reunite for the First Time in 11 Years at Virtual Lollapalooza Festival

Home News Aaron Grech July 27th, 2020 - 11:22 AM

Alternative rock band Porno For Pyros will be reuniting for the first time in 24 years at the virtual Lollapalooza Festival, which is set to take place from July 30 to August 2. This event will be broadcast on YouTube, where it will show archival footage from the likes of LCD Soundsystem, Metallica, Outkast and Alabama Shakes, alongside new footage featuring H.E.R., Kali Uchis, Tank and the Bangas and Vic Mensa.

According to the band’s bassist Mike Watt, the band rehearsed for the first time in 24 years a couple of weeks ago and recorded a series of four videos. “What we did wednesday was not a prac – we filmed four tunes we ain’t played together in twentyfour years w/one prac the day before in perk’s front yard. we also filmed a little spiel after on how I came to help them in 1996,” Watt explained.

The band were reportedly set on appearing as holograms at band member Perry Farrell’s Kind Heaven project in Las Vegas last year, however the project was delayed to 2020 and then indefinitely as a result of COVID-19. While several band members have suggested that the band would come back during the last decade, their last reunion together was at Farrell’s 50th birthday party back in 2009.

Farrell will be releasing a new boxset, Perry Ferrell- The Glitz; The Glamour, this November via Last Man Music. Watt recently made an appearance on Third Man Records Public Access Program, where he performed “Sweet Honey Pie.” The artist unveiled a new band called Jumpstarted Blowhards last year.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz