Alain Johannes Releases Meticulously Finger-Picked Acoustic Song “Hallowed Bones”

Multi-instrumentalist Alain Johannes has released a new single and music video “Hallowed Bones,” which is set to be featured on his forthcoming album Hum out on July 31 via Ipecac Records. This latest music video was directed by Fernando Reyes and was shot at the Puerto Montt, in Johannes’ native home of Chile.

“Hallowed Bones” opens up with a shot of the forest filled with vivid colors, before opening up with a shot of the sea right by the region as the sun sets. The track features a blend of classic folk influences, which provides a slight European tinged pastoral feel, backed by Johannes’ baritone vocals.

“Hallowed Bones came to me first as a visual of dancing around a fire in the woods at night,” Johannes explains. “Almost like a pagan dance, a ritual in a trance celebrating love in the present and it’s continued pull after our loved ones are gone.”

Last month saw the release of another folk tinged song by Johannes “Free“, which has a slightly tinged psychedelic feel, complemented by another video focused on nature. His upcoming studio album Hum is set to be a more personal work. Its title track also had a music video, directed by Frank McDonough.

Johannes is best known for his work with the alternative rock band Eleven and has been involved with groups such as Queens of the Stone Age, Them Crooked Vultures, PJ Harvey, Chris Cornell, Arctic Monkeys and Mark Lanegan. He teamed up with Faith No More frontman Mike Patton back in 2018.