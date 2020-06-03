Alain Johannes Releases Desert-Themed Video for Folksy New Song “Free”

Home News Aaron Grech June 3rd, 2020 - 12:45 PM

Multi-instrumentalist Alain Johannes has released a new music video titled “Free” which will be featured on his upcoming studio album release Hum, out July 31 via Ipecac Recordings. This latest video was shot in Arizona’s Grand Canyon, and features many landscape shots of the region.

“Free” is a folk-like song, with acoustic guitars serving as the main instrumental, which give these epic landscape shots a psychedelic and spiritual feel. Some strings appear later on in the song, and are complemented by Johannes’ soft and melodic vocal delivery, channeling the spirit of the desert and canyons.

“‘Free’ appeared on my cigarbox guitar as I was holding it while imagining open lonely beauty, desert landscapes, a wanderer walking following the wind,” Johannes explained in a press release. “It comes from a desire to let go of where I’ve been. Honoring it but not burdened by it. Making my steps into the unknown lighter.”

Johannes is best known for his work with Eleven, an alternative rock band from the 1990s, which also consisted of Jack Irons from the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Johannes’ late wife, Natasha Shneider. He has also done extensive work with other projects including Queens of the Stone Age, Them Crooked Vultures and Arctic Monkeys.

He teamed up with Mike Patton back in 2018 for the single “Luna A Sol,” which was credited as a release by the Alain Johannes trio. Felo and Cote Foncea join Johannes as the other two parts of the outfit, and had previously served with a number of bands from Johannes’ native Chile.