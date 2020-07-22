Kim Kardashian Addresses Kanye West’s Behavior and Bipolar Disorder & West Posts Now-Deleted Tweets Indicating He’s Wanted a Divorce Since 2018

Home News Aaron Grech July 22nd, 2020 - 6:33 PM

It has been a hectic week on social media for Kanye West, who has been going on Twitter sprees tagging The Mars Volta, in addition to a making series of allegations made and then deleted about his wife Kim Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner. During this spree, West claimed that he had been attempting to divorce his wife since 2018, after she met with Meek Mill to discuss criminal justice reform, or as he stylized it “prison reform” (with the quotes included).

“I’ve been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for ‘prison reform,’ ” West wrote, later adding in a subsequent tweet: “Meek is my man and was respectful That’s my dog Kim was out of line I’m worth 5 billion dollars and more than that through Christ But ya’ll ain’t listen to MJ and now ya’ll believe them???”

In a series of now deleted tweets, Kanye West reveals that he has been trying to divorce Kim Kardashian since she met Meek Mill to discuss “prison reform” at the Waldorf hotel. pic.twitter.com/J1nh3wUhEL — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 22, 2020

Meek Mill has since responded to West’s tweets saying “Shit is cappp cmon,” with cap serving as slang for lie. The rest of West’s deleted tweets launched a series of accusations, as he alleged that Kardashian attempted to put him in an involuntary psychiatric hold (known in the United States as a 5150) and that they allegedly released a statement without his “approval.”

Shit is cappp cmon ….. — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) July 22, 2020

Kardashian has not responded to the recently deleted tweets in particular, but she did release a statement on her Instagram story where she discussed West’s mental health. She explained that while it is publicly known that West has bipolar disorder, it is hard to intervene in mental health matters unless the person is a minor. Her final statement asked the media to show her family “compassion and empathy” as they deal with his mental health.

His recent tweets have occurred in the midst of his presidential run, which recently erupted in controversy following a rally in South Carolina.

Read Kardashian’s full statement below:

As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.

Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.

I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions. He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder. Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions.

Living with bi-polar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some. That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his big dreams have come true.

We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most. I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this. Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye’s well being and for your understanding.

With Love and Gratitude,

Kim Kardashian West