Kanye West Announces New Album Is Now Called DONDA and Will Be Released This Week

Kanye West has announced a new title for his upcoming album, which will be DONDA, named after his mother Donda West who passed away back in 2007. West uploaded a 12 song track list on the album, and stated that the project will be released on Friday.

This project appears to include a reworked version of the song “DONDA,” released earlier this month alongside a track named “God’s Country,” the previously announced title for the project. The track list that West uploaded does not feature “Wash Us In The Blood” however, which was the first single released in anticipation for God’s Country. It also appears that the album will have a run time of 39 minutes.

DONDA coming this Friday pic.twitter.com/HGibF3PHYf — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

The last minute name change is pretty typical of West, who delayed and renamed numerous past albums including his three most recent records Jesus Is King, ye and The Life Of Pablo. The artist has also scrapped a number of projects, including Yandhi in 2018, Turbo Grax 16 from 2016 to 2018 and Good Ass Job, a record whose origins go back to 2007.

This latest album roll out also coincides with his tumultuous presidential run, which also involved a recent rally in South Carolina, where the artist appeared to have broken down when discussing the topic of abortion. The artist made a controversial comment regarding prominent abolitionist Harriet Tubman, where he claimed that “Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves. She just had the slaves work for other white people,” and said that every person with a child should be given a million dollars.

During a recent interview with Forbes the artist also espoused several anti-vax claims, which have been debunked said he wanted Elon Musk to be in charge of the United States space program. West apparently missed the deadline to turn in signatures to be placed on the South Carolina ballot, although he will be placed on the ballot in Oklahoma.