Gorillaz Teases New Song with ScHoolboy Q from Song Machine

Gorillaz have teased a new song with ScHooboy Q for their Song Machine series. The video posted on Gorillaz’s Twitter account does not reveal much, except for a photo of ScHoolboy Q amid a simplistic electronic sound.

In a comment on Twitter, Gorillaz hinted that the song would be released on July 20, following fan speculation.

ScHoolboy Q had been featured on the album for Black Panther, along with artists Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, SZA and more. Last year saw the release of ScHoolboy Q’s CrasH Talk, which had followed his 2016 album, Blank Face with lead single, “THat Part” featuring Kanye West.

ScHoolboy Q will be the fifth episode from Gorillaz’s Song Machine, the last release being Octavian’s “Friday 13.” Song Machine consists of music and video releases, with the music videos being directed by Jamie Hewlett of Gorillaz. The first season will consist of 10 episodes, and will run from the beginning of this year through October. Previous episodes from Song Machine have also included the tracks “Aries,” “Désolé” and “Momentary Bliss.”

Gorillaz also will be releasing a hardcover book via Z2 comics called “Gorillaz Almanac,” in October, the book consisting of artwork from the music group. The group had also released a song separate from their Song Machine series back in May, with “How Far?” featuring English rapper Skepta and the late Tony Allen. Damon Albarn of Gorillaz made an appearance on Boiler Room in May, performing songs from his new project, The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows.