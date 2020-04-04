Greg Puciato, Chelsea Wolfe, Trentemøller, Uniform and More Announced for New Compilation Album Reigning Cement

Home News Kelly Tucker April 4th, 2020 - 9:35 AM

A new compilation album, Reigning Cement will be released soon and features multiple artists, including Chelsea Wolfe & Ben Chisholm, Dylan Walker (Full Of Hell), Eric Ghoste (Ghostemane), Exploited Body, Gendo Ikari, Greg Puciato to name a few. In a video collage, Full of Hell vocalist, Dylan Walker joins artist Jesse Draxler in the track, “Time reign cemenT” which was filmed and directed by Jesse Draxler and edited by Rizz of the band Vowws, who also offered up a track for new album, Reigning Cement.

The new track, “Time reign Cement” has a grating sound and the video, which is done in black and white opens with a construction worker pouring cement. The video, crafted by visual artist Draxler, showcases multiple images that flash quickly before your eyes. Draxler introduced this collaborative and creative project to more than 20 artists, challenging them to create songs and compositions from 34 sonic assets, which he created and supplied them with. The artists participated by adding vocals for the audio/visual compilation for the upcoming album, Reigning Cement.

In an article from Revolver, Full of Hell, Dylan Walker shared the following, “When Jesse approached me to contribute to this project, I was really thrilled. I’m a big fan of his art and I’ve always wanted to get more involved with providing sound for physical art. Usually in my world, you’d usually see the album art acting as more of a support role to the music itself. I think it’s really cool to see that flipped, to see our sounds and noise serve as a support role to his art. Working with his field recordings was a joy, and I felt right at home with the jackhammers and crashing stone and cement.”

Along with Chelsea Wolfe & Ben Chisholm, Dylan Walker (Full Of Hell), Eric Ghoste (Ghostemane), Exploited Body, Gendo Ikari, Greg Puciato, other participants in the project include, Intensive Care, Jaye Jayle, Lisa Mungo (Fucked & Bound), O Future, Planet B, Portrayal of Guilt, Reeko, Shifted, Street Sects, Surachai, Thirst Church, Trentemøller, TR/ST, Uniform, Seb Alvarez (Meth.), Vowws. The final results will be released on vinyl with an accompanying zine and digital formats via Draxler and Puciato‘s Federal Prisoner label.

The artist Draxler has been quite busy with solo exhibitions in New York and Los Angeles, as well as commercial work with Alexander McQueen, Yves Saint Laurent and Ferrari. He has also created pieces for Nine Inch Nails, Daughters, Poppy, the Black Queen and Chelsea Wolfe. Regarding the new album, Reigning Cement, Draxler shared that the compilation was put together, “to create sound collages/songs using only 34 sonic assets I supplied, with one exception: that they may add vocals if they wanted.” The results range from experimental pop tunes to industrial noisescapes, all of which will be released via Federal Prisoner, the label co-founded by Draxler and Puciato, as a vinyl LP packaged with a 100-page printed zine filled with the visual artist’s images. A digital version will be available, as well.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat