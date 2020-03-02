Greg Puciato Debuts Intense Solo Single “Fire For Water”

Home News Luke Hanson March 2nd, 2020 - 6:02 PM

Greg Puciato, formerly of The Dillinger Escape Plan, has released his debut solo single, “Fire For Water.” The track is from Puciato’s forthcoming debut album, Child Soldier: Creator of God, due out this summer.

The single is raw, loud and angry. A staccato drum gets things going earnestly, and Puciato’s screamed vocals over black-and-white imagery of violence, destruction and decay create a disorienting, over-stimulating sensory effect. Puciato recorded all vocals and instruments on the track for the drums, which were done by former The Dillinger Escape Plan band mate Chris Pennie. He debuted the single March 1 on BBC Radio 1’s Rock Show with Daniel P. Carter, releasing the video the following morning through Revolver.

“I started writing in May or so of 2019, for what I thought would be the next Black Queen album, except that’s not at all what came out,” Puciato said. “So, just like with everything else that’s been born from necessity, it felt like the right time to create a home for anything that I do that didn’t fit neatly under any other existing roof. The misfits needed a place to go.”

Puciato is perhaps best known for his time as lead singer of the currently-defunct metalcore band The Dillinger Escape Plan. He is also a founding member and lead singer of both electronic supergroup The Black Queen and heavy metal supergroup Killer Be Killed. He was last seen on stage in December performing several covers from Alice in Chains, Elton John, Creedence Clearwater Revival and others with Alice in Chains vocalist and guitarist Jerry Cantrell.

Speaking further on his current project, Puciato said, “This particular song came out really quickly. I guess it’s me reclaiming and owning the abrasive part of me. This whole album is, in a way, a very extreme statement of ownership.”

Little is known about the rest of the album beyond its name, promised release of sometime this summer and this track. Additional details will be coming soon.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat