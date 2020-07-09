Newport Folk Festival Announces Folk On Revival Weekend Virtual Event with Performances by Jim James, Mavis Staples, Tom Morello, Phoebe Bridgers and More

Home News Drew Feinerman July 9th, 2020 - 12:32 PM

The Newport Folk Festival, one of the world’s most prominent music festivals, has announced Folk On Revival Weekend, a live streamed event set to take place from July 31 to August 2 that will celebrate music both past and present. Audio archives, ticketed webcast events and an original motion picture are just some of the events that can be expected.

Some of the artists that will be involved in the festival include Mavis Staples, Deer Tick, Leon Bridges, Roger Waters & Lucius, Sharon Van Etten, Jim James, Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, Tom Morello, Phoebe Bridgers, Trombone Shorty, Langhorne Slim, Molly Tuttle, Ben Harper, Joe Henry and many more. Although this lineup differs from the festival’s original 2020 lineup, fans have no reason not to be excited for the immense talent that will be performing.

“The Revival Weekend is Newport’s way of celebrating all of the work we’ve done together, bringing music to our communities any way we can,” states executive producer Jay Sweet. “In the history of this festival, there has never been a time like we’re in now. A global pandemic shuttering our plans to congregate before quickly shifting into the biggest civil rights movement in over 50 years . . . Music has always brought our family together, even when we’re divided. The Newport stage has always been a sanctuary for artists to speak their minds on the times in front of us, not with merely one voice alone, but many in unison. This year’s Newport is no exception, collectively representing what it feels like to be human in today’s world by amplifying our convictions. For 2020 these voices will be our megaphone, these events our stage.”

The Newport Folk Festival has been active for more than 60 years, as its first installation occurred in 1959, making it one of the longest running music festival in history. Some of the festival’s most notable performers include Pete Seeger, Johnny Cash and Bob Dylan.

Check out the various flyers for Newport’s Folk On Revival Weekend below:

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer