Jack Johnson Announces Kōkua Festival 2020 – Live From Home Featuring Ben Harper, G. Love Lukas Nelson and More

Home News Aaron Grech April 21st, 2020 - 9:56 AM

Soft rock singer-songwriter Jack Johnson has announced Kōkua Festival 2020 – Live From Home, a livestream concert which will take place on Saturday, April 25th. This event is being held by Johnson, with the support of Amazon Music, with proceeds for the event going toward the Kōkua Hawaiʻi Foundation, a non-profit that supports environmental education in the schools and communities of Hawaii. Proceeds will also be donated toward organizations that promote food security and sustainable local food systems on the islands, including organizations such as Aloha Harvest, the Full Calabash Fund, and the Chef Hui Give & Go Community Meal Program.

Johnson will be broadcasting the event from his front porch in his home of Hawaii. Other prominent performers who will join in on the event include Ben Harper, G. Love, Ziggy Marley, Lukas Nelson, Paula Fuga, Kawika Kahiapo, John Cruz, Anuhea, Ron Artis II and his brother Thunderstorm Artis.

Johnson is scheduled for the Forecastle Festival this summer, alongside the 1975 and Cage The Elephant. Harper joined up with Charlie Musselwhite for No Mercy In This Land back in 2018. G. Love and his band G. Love & Special Sauce released The Juice earlier this year. Marley, who is the son of reggae legend Bob Marley, performed at a tribute to Chris Cornell, which also hosted Soundgarden, Audioslave, Foo Fighters, Metallica, Fionna Apple, Miguel and Adam Levine.

Nelson’s band, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real released Turn Off the News (Build a Garden) last summer. “In their latest album—Turn Off the News (Build a Garden)—Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real certainly make promises but struggle to make good on them. Nelson and company search for a world better than the one they’re in,” mxdwn reviewer Spencer Culbertson stated.

Check out the stream below:

Watch live video from amazonmusic on www.twitch.tv

