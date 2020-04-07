Langhorne Slim, Foy Vance and Members of Dispatch and Dawes to Play Closer in Crisis Virtual Benefit Concert

Home News Aaron Grech April 7th, 2020 - 8:57 PM

Various mental health organizations including Sound Mind, Mental Health America, American Psychological Association, and National Alliance on Mental Illness of New York City, will be hosting “Closer in Crisis,” a virtual benefit concert in support mental health programs for the music community.

Several prominent artists such as Langhorne Slim, Foy Vance, Jay Bird, Alex The Astronaut, Ballroom Thieves, Chad Urmstron (also known as Chadwick Stokes) of Dispatch and Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes will be performing for the event, which will be broadcast on the RELIX YouTube channel on April 16th at 5 p.m. PST.

This event was built due to a rising concern regarding mental health stemming from the self-isolation and quarantine many people across the globe have been put in, to combat the spread of COVID-19. The goal of this event is to build a community and open up dialogue around mental health during the crisis.

“In this moment of crisis, building a community around connection, mental health, and self-care is more

important than ever,” Sound Mind’s Director Chris Bullard stated in a press release. “Social distancing does not mean we need to live in isolation; we can still come closer together in spirit.”

Langhorne Slim & The Law released The Spirit Moves in 2015. Both Dispatch and Jawes released albums back in 2019, with Location 13 and Passwords, respectively. “With ten songs that are ten different animals each in their own right, old and new fans should have no problem finding a new favorite track on this album,” mxdwn reviewer John Heniff explained.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford