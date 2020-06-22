Roger Waters Performs Pink Floyd’s “Two Suns in the Sunset” In Isolation with Lucius, Joey Waronker and More

Home News Aaron Grech June 22nd, 2020 - 11:38 PM

Influential Pink Floyd member Roger Waters has released a version of the band’s “Two Suns In Sunset,” from their 1983 studio album The Final Cut, the last album to feature Waters. This quarantine version features pop band Lucius on vocals, Joey Waronker on drums, Dave Kilminster on guitar, Gus Seyffert on bass, Jonathan Wilson on guitar, Jon Carin on piano and keys, Bo Koster on organ and Ian Ritchie on saxophone.

This quarantine version was recorded in black and white, while focusing on each of the musicians as they perform from their at home studio. The group manages to capture the live energy of the band, with clean mixing done for each of the instrumentals as they power through the progressive rock song.

“I had an idea to make an album of all the songs we did as encores on the US and Them tour,” Waters wrote regarding this version of the song. “We did ‘Mother’ first. Had to do it remotely because of Covid 19. ‘Two Suns in The Sunset’ is #2. Hope you like it. I love it.”

Waters will be releasing his US + THEM concert film for Blu-ray, DVD, CD, digital and vinyl release on October 2, which document his 2017-2018 world tour. This concert film shows Waters performing hits from The Dark Side of the Moon, The Wall, Animals, Wish You Were Here, alongside material from most recent album, Is This The Life We Really Want? A clip from the film showing “The Happiest Days Of Our Lives/Another Brick In The Wall, Part 2/Another Brick In The Wall, Part 3” has already been released.

Lcius teamed up with Courtney Barnett to host a live stream event featuring Kurt Vile, The War on Drugs and Sharon Van Etten earlier this year. They also teamed up with Grace Potter for the single “Back to Me.”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna