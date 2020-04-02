Mavis Staples and Jeff Tweedy Release New Song “All In It Together” with Proceeds Going to Chicago’s My Block My Hood My City

Home News Drew Feinerman April 2nd, 2020 - 12:45 PM

Chicago based soul legend and civil rights activist Mavis Staples just collaborated with Wilco lead singer and guitarist Jeff Tweedy to release their new song “All In It Together.” The song was created in order to raise proceeds for My Block, My Hood, My City, a Chicago organization dedicated to ensuring seniors have access to the essentials needed to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The song features beautiful harmonies between Staples’ and Tweedy’s vocals, along with Tweedy’s accompaniment on guitar. The message of the song is simple: an anthem created to bring people together, as Staples and Tweedy sing, “We’re all in it together / Every boy and every girl / We’ve all got to do a lot better / Everybody in the world.” Uplifting messages of love and community are much welcome during today’s current situation, and anyone in need of some positive vibes can find some in this tune.

“The song speaks to what we’re going through now – everyone is in this together, whether you like it or not,” Staples explains in her own words. “It doesn’t matter how much money you have, what race or sex you are, where you live…it can still touch you. It’s hit so many people in our country and around the world in such a horrible way and I just hope this song can bring a little light to the darkness. We will get through this but we’re going to have to do it together. If this song is able to bring any happiness or relief to anyone out there in even the smallest way, I wanted to make sure that I helped to do that.”

This song is not Staples’ and Tweedy’s first time working together; Staples’ 2017 album, If All I Was Was Black, was written and produced by Tweedy. The album received favorable critical reviews, and while the album doesn’t shine as an instrumentally driven album, the lyrics and message of the album drive themes of nostalgia, comfort, and positivity, much like “All In It Together” does.

Check out Mavis Staples’ and Jeff Tweedy’s “All In It Together” below: