Psycho Las Vegas Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Danzig, Mercyful Fate and Emperor

Glenn Danzig performing "Vampira"

Psycho Las Vegas was one of the many music festivals postponed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however the festival is looking forward to 2021 already and have unveiled their lineup for next year’s event. The festival is scheduled to kick off from August 20 to 22 2021 and will feature many of the same names scheduled for this year’s festival, including Danzig, Mercyful Fate, Emperor, Warpaint, The Flaming Lips, Dengue Fever, Mayhem, Satyricon, Watain, Blonde Redhead, Health, Obituary, Ulver, Katatonia, At The Gates, Pinback, Zola Jesus and Poison The Well.

Some memorable names such as singer-songwriter Ty Segall and the rock band Black Rebel Motorcycle Club are not included on next year’s lineup, although they were scheduled for this year. This event is scheduled to take place once again at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

The 2020 lineup was set to be an extravaganza featuring numerous one-off US performances by several European bands such as Ulver, Emperor, Watain and Satyricon. It was also supposed to hold the first show held by Mercyful Fate in over two decades, alongside the US debut of Cult of Fire and Mephistofeles, who are both featured on next year’s lineup. All seven of these bands are set to return for the 2021 event, however, only Emperor, Ulver and Mercyful Fate are confirmed for exclusive appearances at the fest.

Danzig released an Elvis cover album earlier this year, while his band released a trailer for the horror film Verotika. Ulver will release an album titled Flowers of Evil in August. The Flaming Lips performed “Race for The Prize” on Colbert earlier this month and released a song titled “Flowers of Neptune 6” alongside Kacey Musgraves.

Mayhem will be performing at the Dutch Roskilde Festival next year, while Warpaint planned an album release for this year, however these plans have not been updated. Zola Jesus released a cover of Black Sabbath’s “Changes” last year, while Health debuted the song “Delicious Ape,” alongside Xiu Xiu.

Emperor are a legendary Norwegian black metal outfit formed in the 1990s, whose 1994 debut album In The Nightside Eclipse help set the template for that region’s black metal scene and served as a seminal work in the genre overall. The band have not released a studio album since 2001, although they have occasionally toured since 2016.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado