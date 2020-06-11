The Flaming Lips Perform “Race for the Prize” in Bubbles on Colbert

Home News Roy Lott June 11th, 2020 - 11:53 PM

The Flaming Lips took an interesting take on their latest performance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert as part of their PlayAtHome series according to Pitchfork. The band was all in the same room with a live audience dancing and jamming out in their own personal bubbles. The band performed their song “Race for the Prize.” Check out the creative performance below.

The band recently released a new song called “Flowers of Neptune 6” featuring Album o the Year Grammy Winner Kasey Musgraves.”The opening lyric ‘Yellow sun is going down so slow…Doing acid and watching the light-bugs glow like tiny spaceships in a row…’ is the coolest thing I’ll ever know…and is a combination of blissful, innocent, psychedelic experiences that Steven and Kacey Musgraves (she sings harmony with me on the track) and myself all discussed,” frontman Wayne Coyne stated about the song.

“Flowers of Neptune 6” is the first new music released by The Flaming Lips since their High Fidelity ranked album King’s Mouth, released early last year.

The band most recently covered George Jones’ “He Stopped Loving Her Today,” which was a part of Clarke Duke’s directorial debut Arkansas. They also had to postpone, reschedule and cancel different tour dates from their summer tour this year due to COVID-19 pandemic preventing mass large gatherings at this time.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister