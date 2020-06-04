Ulver Announces New Album Flowers of Evil for August 2020 Release

Home News Aaron Grech June 4th, 2020 - 2:03 PM

Experimental outfit Ulver have official announced a release date for their new album Flowers of Evil, which is set to be released on August 28 via House of Mythology. This will be the band’s 12th studio album, and comes less than a year after the release of their live album Drone Activity.

Ulver teased this project last month, with a series of posts on their Instagram story, which was accompanied by a link to their mailing list on their Instagram bio. The project follows song releases such as “Little Boy” and “Russian Doll” earlier this year, which will both be featured on the upcoming album.

This latest project is focused on more beats, rhythms, synths, guitars and hooks than previous projects, with songs such as “Russian Dolls” venturing into a more dance-like atmosphere. This project will be produced and mixed by Michael Rendall of the electronic music outfit The Orb, alongside legendary producer Martin “Youth” Glover.

Ulver released The Assassination of Julius Caesar and their Sic Transit Gloria Mundi EP back in 2017, with the former also having its production handled by Rendall and Glover. The band originally formed in Norway back in the early 1990s, and have spanned a variety of genres from black metal to ambient, all the way to experimental rock and trip hop during their 27 year long career.

“The Assassination of Julius Caesar marks yet another genre-bending addition to the band’s catalog,” mxdwn reviewer Steve Bonitatibus explained. “While it is still somewhat experimental at times, offering delicious bits of sonic intrigue for noise aficionados, the album’s general aesthetic is firmly steeped in ’80s pop.”

Flowers of Evil tracklist

1. One Last Dance

2. Russian Doll

3. Machine Guns and Peacock Feathers

4. Hour of the Wolf

5. Apocalypse 1993

6. Little Boy

7. Nostalgia

8. A Thousand Cuts

Photo Credit: Lexi Houghton