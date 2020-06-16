Roskilde Festival Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Tyler, The Creator, Thom Yorke’s Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes and Mayhem

Home News Aaron Grech June 16th, 2020 - 2:00 PM

The Roskilde Festival in Denmark was put on hold this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however they are looking forward to the future, by announcing the lineup for next year’s event. This lineup features the return of alternative hip hop artist Tyler, The Creator and Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke, while also hosting a special set by black metal legends Mayhem.

This festival is set to take place from June 26 to July 3 next year and will also host performances from Floating Points, FKA Twigs, Moses Sumney, TLC, Cate Le Bon, High On Fire, Holly Herndon, Lingua Ignota, Old Man Gloom and Sampa The Great.

Mayhem released their latest studio album Daemon last year, as did Tyler, The Creator who dropped IGOR and Yorke who released Anima. Floating Points released Mojave Desert back in 2017. FKA Twigs’ first new album in half a decade Magdalene was also released last fall. Sumney released GRÆ back in February, which was spearheaded by singles “Polly,” “Me In 20 Years,” “Cut Me” and “Bless Me.”

Chili from TLC dropped in on Weezer’s set at Coachella last year for a performance of “No Scrubs.” Le Bon teamed up with Deerhunter frontman Bradford Cox for Myths 004 last year. Drummer Dan Kensel quit High On Fire last year to focus on his family, which followed the band’s tour announcement with Power Trip.

Herndon’s AI-infused studio album release Proto also came out in 2019 as did Lingua Ignota’s noise release Caligula. Old Man Gloom surprised released Seminar IX earlier this year while Zambian artist Sampa The Great dropped The Return last fall.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado