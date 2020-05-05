Psycho Las Vegas Reschedules to 2021 Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Home News Drew Feinerman May 5th, 2020 - 12:53 PM

Psycho Las Vegas has officially been rescheduled to August 2021 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Consequence of Sound. The festival was originally set to take place in August of this year, and organizers of the festival say that, “nearly all bands have signed on for the new dates but we are awaiting confirmation from one final artist before presenting our updated lineup.”

The bands included in the original lineup include heavy metal bands Danzig and Mercyful Fate, indie rock groups Warpaint and The Flaming Lips, classic rock band Blue Öyster Cult, black metal legends Emperor, and many more. While fans who have already purchased tickets can use their tickets for 2021, options for full refunds will also be available to those who cannot commit to the new dates of August 19th-22nd. Hotel rooms and other lodging purchases will also be fully refunded.

Danizg has been greatly affected by the coronavirus; in addition to Psycho Las Vegas, the band had planned shows in April, as well as a 2020 summer tour. The band did release a cover of Elvis Presley’s “One Night” in order to keep their fans entertained throughout the pandemic.

The Flaming Lips have had their plans affected by the coronavirus as well, as the band planned to tour from April to June this year. The band was recently featured as part of Clarke Duke’s directorial debut in his upcoming film Arkansas, performing a cover of George Jones’ “He Stopped Loving Her Today” in a scene in the movie.

Read Psycho Las Vegas’ full statement regarding the rescheduling below:

“Attention current & future ticket holders: Gambling is in our blood but we can’t roll the dice on this one — Psycho Swim & Psycho Las Vegas have been rescheduled to August 19-22, 2021. Nearly all bands have signed on for the new dates but we are awaiting confirmation from one final artist before presenting our updated lineup. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience. Once our updated lineup is announced, refunds will be available for anyone who can’t join us in 2021, and hotel rooms purchased through the Fan Block will be automatically refunded.”