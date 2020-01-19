Danzig Debuts Trailer for Upcoming Horror Film Verotika

Home News Grayson Schmidt January 19th, 2020 - 4:57 PM

After several screenings last fall, audiences nationwide will get the chance to see Glenn Danzig’s directorial debut next month when Verkotika releases on Blu-ray and digitally, according to Brooklyn Vegan. The film is a horror anthology that compiles stories from Danzig’s line of comic books of the same name.

Danzig has cited ’70s European horror as an inspiration, and about … oh … 15 seconds into the trailer that becomes quite evident. Even the trailer appears very b-movie-ish with its sudden cuts to white on-screen text of reviews on a black background.

In addition to his film career, the Misfits founder announced earlier this month that he would be releasing an album of Elvis Presley covers in April. Danzig also teased via social media that he will have a short U.S. tour in support of the project, as well as traditional Danzig show in Europe this summer and North America in the fall.

Danzig announced early last fall that there would be only one more “Original” Misfits show Oct. 19 at Madison Square Garden, but last month the band was announced as part of the lineup for Mexico City’s Domination festival in May.