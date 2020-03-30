Randy Blythe Reveals “I’ve Hated Making Every Single Record I’ve Ever Made” in New Interview

Home News Ashwin Chary March 30th, 2020 - 8:26 PM

Randy Blythe, vocalist for the popular American heavy metal band, Lamb of God, recently mentioned in an interview with Metal Injection, of his distaste towards the studio process of making an album. He later mentions how he enjoys touring and playing on stage with his band.

“I hate making records,” said Blythe. “I hated making this record, I’ve hated making every single record I’ve ever made. I do not enjoy it.”

He further mentions the process of making a record is a necessary evil, which always is a challenge for him. Although, the bands most recent album was the most relaxed collaborative work he has ever done.

“The process of making a record is a necessary evil to me, with my band, because it’s just not fun,” Blythe said. “So it’s always a challenge. That being said, this was the most relaxed collaborative – I think – thing we’ve done, EVER.”

Blythe complains of head and throat aches while recording, as his ears ring too. He says he hears himself sing the same line over and cover, which kind of drives him crazy. In the end, he looks forward to getting on stage and performing the songs with a live audience.

“I like touring, I like getting onstage, raging and seeing everybody going the fuck off,” Blythe said. “That communication, that exchange of energy with the audience.”

Lamb og God is set to release their 10th studio album, Lamb of God, on May 8. The album will feature 10 brand-new songs.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela