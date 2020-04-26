Retox Debut Cover of The Cramp’s “Garbageman”

Home News Peter Mann April 26th, 2020 - 12:06 PM

San Diego, California-based hardcore punk rock band Retox recently debuted their cover of Sacramento, California-based punk innovators The Cramp’s “Garbageman.” According to The Prp, “Retox’s cover of The Cramps’ ‘Garbageman’ is streaming over at Decibelmagazine.com. The cover is taken from Three One G’s upcoming The Cramps tribute compilation, ‘Really Bad Music For Really Bad People: The Cramps As Heard Through The Meat Grinder Of Three One G.'”

From the opening of the latest offering from Retox’s “Garbageman” cover, their rendition pays sincere homage from the hard hitting percussion that replicates, but at the same time updates to an abrasive modern robust-sounding bass drum. The Cramp’s frontman Lux Interior’s rockabilly infused punk sensibilities, remain a staple to what the band was renowned for. For Retox’s Justin Pearson’s rendition it takes a more subdued hard edged vocal performance that contrasts slightly from the original theatrically camp approach, but instils the spirit of the late Lux Interior.

Retox’s current touring lineup is comprised of frontman Justin Pearson (vocals), Michael Crain (guitar), Kevin Avery (drums) and Ryan Bergmann (bass). The collective released their full length debut studio album, 2011’s Ugly Animals, via Ipecac Recordings. For their subsequent sophomore and third full length follow up studio albums, 2013’s YPLL and 2015’s Beneath California, respectively were released via Epitaph Records. According to the aforementioned The Prp article, it concludes that Really Bad Music For Really Bad People: The Cramps As Heard Through The Meat Grinder Of Three One G, “… set also finds Mike Patton, Chelsea Wolfe, Daughters and more involved and will be out May 01st.

According to the aforementioned Decibel article, “The release of this compilation is also significant in that it not only marks the third time Justin Pearson’s Three One G Records has run an inspirational band through the ‘meat grinder’ – Queen and the Birthday Party have been previously dismantled in tribute – but it’s also the label’s 100th release.”

As previously reported here at mxdwn, “Broken up after the death of vocalist Lux Interior, American punk rock band, The Cramps, were legendary throughout their nearly 35 years of influencing their world with their music. In honor of their contribution to music, Three One G’s Records is releasing their 100th album and third tribute album, Really Bad Music for Really Bad People, featuring Mike Patton, Daughters, Chelsea Wolfe, Metz and many more, as a tribute to the band.”

Really Bad Music for Really Bad People Track list and lineup:

Child Bite – “TV Set” Metz – “Call of the Wighat” Secret Fun Club feat. Carrie Gillespie Feller – “I Was a Teenage Werewolf” Chelsea Wolfe – “Sheena’s in a Goth Gang” Sonido de la Frontera – “Zombie Dance” Qui – “New Kind of Kick” Zeus! feat. Mike Patton – “Human Fly” Retox – “Garbageman” Magic Witch Cookbox – “People Ain’t No Good” Microwaves – “Don’t Eat Stuff Off the Sidewalk” Daughters – “What’s Inside a Girl” Panicker – “I’m Cramped”

To listen to Retox’s “Garbageman” cover, stream below via YouTube.