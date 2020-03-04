Chelsea Wolfe Takes the Road Less Traveled in New Video for “Highway”

Home News Aaron Grech March 4th, 2020 - 12:26 PM

Singer-songwriter Chelsea Wolfe has unveiled a new music video for her song “Highway,” which as originally featured on her album Birth of Violence, released last year. This latest project was directed by Ben Chisholm and Kristin Cofer, and shows Wolfe walking along a country highway alone on a solitary road. This single follows the releases for “Deranged For Rock & Roll” and “Be All Things.”

Wolfe explained that this latest music video was inspired in part by Joni Mitchell and “grave hunting” when people search for the graves of their deceased relatives across far away places. This visual tone matches the song perfectly and Wolfe’s harrowing voice and lonely guitar create a tone setting atmosphere for the isolating visuals.

“We searched, and filmed, and played some music for those who’ve passed on,” Wolfe explained in a press release. “The feel of the video was inspired by some footage I stumbled upon of Joni Mitchell from a 1966 French-Canadian TV show, after I had already written ‘Highway,’ but the feel was just so sweet and natural and free, and I wanted to bring that to life for my own song as well, since Joni has been such a big inspiration for me since childhood.”

This latest release is ahead of her upcoming 2020 tour dates alongside Tribulation guitarist and solo artist, Jonathan Hultén. This tour is expected to kick off at the Archa Theatre in Prague, Czech Republic on March 11th and will continue until April 1st, when it will wrap up at the Nalen in Stockholm, Sweden.

Tour Dates:

3/11 – CZ, Prague – Archa Theatre

3/12 – DE, Berlin – RBB Sendesaal

3/13 – DE, Leipzig – Paul Gerhardt Kirche

3/14 – DE, Bochum – Christus Kirche

3/16 – NL, Utrecht – TivoliVredenburg

3/17 – FR, Paris – La Gaité Lyrique

3/19 – UK, Manchester – Stoller Hall

3/20 – UK, Glasgow – Saint Luke’s

3/21 – UK, Coventry – Coventry Cathedral

3/22 – UK, London – Alexandra Palace Theatre

3/23 – BE, Antwerp – Bourla

3/25 – FR, Lyon – Chapelle De La Trinité

3/26 – CH, Pully – Theatre de L’Octogone

3/28 – DE, Munich – Kammerspiele

3/29 – DE, Hamburg – Gruenspan

3/30 – DK, Copenhagen – Koncerthuset – Studio 2

3/31 – NO, Oslo – Kulturkirken Jakob

04/01 – SE, Stockholm – Nalen

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat