Metz Release Cover of The Cramps’ “Call of the Wighat” from Upcoming Compilation Tribute Album

Home News Ashwin Chary February 26th, 2020 - 9:44 PM

Canadian punk rock band, Metz, have released their cover of “Call of the Wighat,” a song originally released by the legendary punk rock band, The Cramps. The song is set to feature on the upcoming compilation tribute album to The Cramps, Really Bad Music For Really Bad people, released by Three One G’s records.

The song starts off on a mellow and slow note. With an smooth build up, “Call of the Wighat,” starts off with the bang as the instruments create their tone.

A crunching noise and compressed vocals give the effect of a live concert as the band progresses with their song. The riffs of the guitar are complemented by the vocals in the song.

As the song nears the end, the guitars lead the way for the song. The vocals slowly tune out, as the guitar plays a lone note, drifting out and ending the song.

On top of this song, the album tribute to The Cramps, is set to feature a plethora of other artists as they pay their respects to the legendary band. The upcoming album features 12 tracks, all of which tell the story of the song originally released by The Cramps.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister