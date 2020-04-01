Daughters Release Cover of The Cramps’ “What’s Inside a Girl?” for Three One G Tribute Album

Home News Aaron Grech April 1st, 2020 - 11:53 PM

The Rhode Island based noise rock band Daughters have released a cover of The Cramp’s “What’s Inside a Girl?” which will be a part of The Cramp’s tribute album, Really Bad Music For Really Bad People: The Cramps as Heard Through the Meat Grinder of Three One G. This upcoming compilation will be released on May 01st via Three One G.

Daughter’s cover of “What’s Inside a Girl” takes a more uptempo yet faithful adaption of The Cramp’s classic, with more goth inspired vocals, and some eclectic guitar riffs and solos, with styles ranging from blues to post-punk.

“We knew no matter what song we choose to cover that we could never create an alternate version to supersede the original,” the band’s vocalist Alexis Marshall explained. “We can only hope our cover of ‘What’s Inside A Girl‘ does justice to The Cramps and their undeniable embodiment of rock n roll.”

The Cramps were an influential punk band from Sacramento, California, who were a part of the early CBGB punk rock movement that had emerged in New York City in the 1970s. They were a pioneer of the psychobilly genre, blending the sounds of traditional rockabilly from the 1950s, with the punk sensibilities of the 1970s and 1980s.

Daughters released a music video for “Guest House” which served as a single from their 2018’s album You Won’t Get What You Want. The music video for “Guest House” was directed by A.F.Cortés, who has worked with the likes of Idles, Street Sects and Spotlights.