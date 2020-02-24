Mike Patton, Daughters, Chelsea Wolfe, Metz, Retox and More to Contribute to Three One G’s The Cramps Tribute Album

Home News Ashwin Chary February 24th, 2020 - 11:17 PM

Broken up after the death of vocalist Lux Interior, American punk rock band, The Cramps, were legendary throughout their nearly 35 years of influencing their world with their music. In honor of their contribution to music, Three One G’s Records is releasing their 100th album and third tribute album, Really Bad Music for Really Bad People, featuring Mike Patton, Daughters, Chelsea Wolfe, Metz and many more, as a tribute to the band.

The Cramps originally formed in 1976 and released eight studio albums, with their last being Fiends of Dope Island, released in 2003. The band gained extreme popularity and exposure as they were one of the veterans in the art of playing punk rock music. The band decided to disband after the sudden death of their vocalist, Erick Purkhiser, more popularly known as Lux Interior.

Before this tribute album, Three One G Records released their Queen tribute album, Dynamite With A Laserbeam: Queen As Heard Through the Meatgrinder of Three One G, their first tribute album, and 20th release overall. The album featured bands such as Weasel Walter, The Locust, Bastard Noise and more.

Following this tribute album, Three One G’s Records put out their The Birthday Party tribute album, Release The Bats: The Birthday Party As Heard Through The Meat Grinder of Three One G’s. This album featured Cattle Decapitation, Das Oath, SSion and more.

Mike Patton, one of the most popular artists featured on this upcoming album, has recently announced his rock supergroup, Tomahawk, is working on their first new album in seven years. His other project, tētēma, has also announced their new album, Necroscape, to be released this April.

American rock band, Daughters, is also set to feature on the upcoming tribute album. The band recently released their black and white music video for their single, “Guest House,” which is featured on their 2018 album, You Won’t Get What You Want.

Canadian punk rock band, Metz, will also be tributing their talent on the album. The band is currently set to play on six selected dates with the Refused and Youth Code.

Fans of punk rock and different styles, this upcoming tribute album is nothing something to overlook. Grab your headphones and plug in your speakers, this definitely an album to look forward to.

Really Bad Music for Really Bad People Tracklist:

1.) Child Bite “TV Set”

2.) Metz “Call of the Wighat”

3.) Secret Fun Club feat. Carrie Gillespie Feller “I Was a Teenage Werewolf”

4.) Chelsea Wolfe “Sheena’s in a Goth Gang”

5.) Sonido de la Frontera “Zombie Dance”

6.) Qui “New Kind of Kick”

7.) Zeus! feat. Mike Patton “Human Fly”

8.) Retox “Garbageman”

9.) Magic Witch Cookbox “People Ain’t No Good”

10.) Microwaves “Don’t Eat Stuff Off the Sidewalk”

11.) Daughters “What’s Inside a Girl”

12.) Panicker “I’m Cramped”

