Bikini Kill Announces Rescheduled Fall 2020 Tour Dates

Washington based feminist punk rock band Bikini Kill has just announced their rescheduled fall 2020 tour dates. The rescheduled tour is taking place due to the postponement of the original spring tour dates, which were postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Bikini Kill is just one of many artists and bands who have had to cancel or postpone their touring dates.

The rescheduled tour will include stops taking the band back to their hometown of Olympia, WA, where the band will play two benefit concerts (October 26-27) for Interfaith Works Nightly Shelter, a local non-profit organization that acts as the only shelter/homeless services program that explicitly prioritizes women and LGBT single adults in the Olympia community.

Bikini Kill first reunited last year to play live shows together, which was the first time the band joined forced together since 1997. Since then, the band has seen high demand for their live performances, and were scheduled to appear at Flow Festival, Sweden’s Way Out West, Norway’s Oya Festival, and Burger Boogaloo this year. However, because of social distancing guidelines in place due to the coronavirus, the status of the festivals is up in the air; Burger Boogaloo has already been postponed to the fall of this year due to the virus.

Bikini Kill has already announced fall tour dates taking place in September of this year. The rescheduled tour dates will take place immediately after, ranging from October to December. Check out the fall tour dates, as well as the rescheduled tour dates and tour flyer, below:

Bikini Kill 2020 Tour Dates:

03/13 Olympia, WA – Capitol Theater &

03/16 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre &

03/17 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre #

03/19 Victoria, British Columbia – Distrikt !

03/23 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom &

03/23 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom ^

05/10 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

05/12 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

05/13 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

05/14 Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre

05/16 South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

05/18 Montreal, Quebec – M Telus

05/19 Toronto, Ontario – Danforth Music Hall

05/20 Toronto, Ontario – Danforth Music Hall

05/22 Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

05/23 Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

05/24 Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater

07/11 Oakland, CA – Burger Boogaloo

08/04 Brooklyn, NY – Prospect Park

08/12 Oslo, Norway – Øya Festival

08/04 – Brooklyn, NY – Prospect Park Bandshell

08/07 – Katowice, Poland – OFF Festival

08/10 – Budapest, Hungary – SZIGET Festival

08/12 – Oslo, Norway – Øya Festival

08/14 – Gothenburg, Sweden – Way Out West

08/16 – Helsinki, Finland – Flow Festival

09/12 – Miami, FL – The Ground at Club Space

09/13 – Miami, FL – The Ground at Club Space

09/15 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live

09/16 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

09/18 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

09/19 – Charlottesville, VA – The Jefferson Theater

09/20 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel

09/22 – Knoxville TN – The Mill & Mine

09/23 – Louisville, KY – Headliner’s Music Hall

09/25 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

09/26 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

09/27 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City

10/21 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Ampitheatre =

10/23 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

10/25 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre #

10/26 – Olympia, WA – Capitol Theater (Interfaith Works Benefit)

10/27 – Olympia, WA – Capitol Theater # (Interfaith Works Benefit)

10/30 – Victoria, BC – Distrikt

10/31 – Oakland, CA – Burger Boogaloo

11/02 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

11/03 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom ^

11/19 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore %

11/20 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

11/22 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall %

11/23 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre %

11/24 – South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground %

11/27 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre $

11/28 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater

11/29 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre ~

12/01 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

12/02 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

12/03 – Montreal, QB – M Telus



& w/ Table Sugar

^ w/ Lithics

% w/ Alice Bag

# w/ Mecca Normal

$ w/ Donkey Bugs

~ w/ XV, CB Radio Gorgeous

= w/ Princess Nokia