Bikini Kill Announces Rescheduled Fall 2020 Tour Dates

Washington based feminist punk rock band Bikini Kill has just announced their rescheduled fall 2020 tour dates. The rescheduled tour is taking place due to the postponement of the original spring tour dates, which were postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Bikini Kill is just one of many artists and bands who have had to cancel or postpone their touring dates.
The rescheduled tour will include stops taking the band back to their hometown of Olympia, WA, where the band will play two benefit concerts (October 26-27) for Interfaith Works Nightly Shelter, a local non-profit organization that acts as the only shelter/homeless services program that explicitly prioritizes women and LGBT single adults in the Olympia community.
Bikini Kill first reunited last year to play live shows together, which was the first time the band joined forced together since 1997. Since then, the band has seen high demand for their live performances, and were scheduled to appear at Flow Festival, Sweden’s Way Out West, Norway’s Oya Festival, and Burger Boogaloo this year. However, because of social distancing guidelines in place due to the coronavirus, the status of the festivals is up in the air; Burger Boogaloo has already been postponed to the fall of this year due to the virus.
Bikini Kill has already announced fall tour dates taking place in September of this year. The rescheduled tour dates will take place immediately after, ranging from October to December. Check out the fall tour dates, as well as the rescheduled tour dates and tour flyer, below:
Bikini Kill 2020 Tour Dates:
10/21 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
08/07 – Katowice, Poland – OFF Festival
08/10 – Budapest, Hungary – SZIGET Festival
08/12 – Oslo, Norway – Øya Festival
08/14 – Gothenburg, Sweden – Way Out West
08/16 – Helsinki, Finland – Flow Festival
09/12 – Miami, FL – The Ground at Club Space
09/13 – Miami, FL – The Ground at Club Space
09/15 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live
09/16 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
09/18 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
09/19 – Charlottesville, VA – The Jefferson Theater
09/20 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel
09/22 – Knoxville TN – The Mill & Mine
09/23 – Louisville, KY – Headliner’s Music Hall
09/25 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
09/26 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
09/27 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City
10/21 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Ampitheatre =
10/23 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
10/25 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre #
10/26 – Olympia, WA – Capitol Theater (Interfaith Works Benefit)
10/27 – Olympia, WA – Capitol Theater # (Interfaith Works Benefit)
10/30 – Victoria, BC – Distrikt
10/31 – Oakland, CA – Burger Boogaloo
11/02 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
11/03 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom ^
11/19 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore %
11/20 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
11/22 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall %
11/23 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre %
11/24 – South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground %
11/27 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre $
11/28 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater
11/29 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre ~
12/01 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
12/02 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
12/03 – Montreal, QB – M Telus
