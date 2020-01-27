Flow Festival Announces 2020 Lineup Featuring Bikini Kill, Bon Iver and FKA Twigs

Home News Ashwin Chary January 27th, 2020 - 9:41 PM

Prepare your ears and get your shopping bags ready! The leading music and art boutique festival, Flow festival, is returning for another year, and has announced their 2020 line up. The festival will be taking place on Aug. 14-16 in Helsinki, Finland at a power station, which is only a short walk away from the Centre of Helsinki.

The festival will be featuring American punk rock band Bikini Kill. Last November, the band announced a benefit show on Mar. 13, at the Olympia Capitol Theater, in Olympia, WA; all proceeds from the show will be donated to Interfaith Works.

English singer and songwriter, FKA Twigs, has also been announced as part of the lineup for the festival. FKA Twigs has recently been announced as a featuring artist on the mysterious Slingbaum’s upcoming self-titled debut record, set to release later this year.

American indie folk band, Bon Iver, is also set to perform at the Flow Festival. On top of this festival, Bon Iver will also be attending the Way Out West Festival, with the previously mentioned musical talents, Bikini Kill and FKA Twigs on Aug. 13-15 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Tickets for the festival are currently on sale at the festival’s website. The 3-day Early Bird tickets are available for €185, and the Gold Area 3-day Early Bird tickets are on sale for €295.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat