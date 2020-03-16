Devin Townsend Starts GoFundMe After Coronavirus Concerns Forced Tour Cancellation

Home News Drew Feinerman March 16th, 2020 - 12:47 PM

Canadian singer/songwriter and former frontman of Strapping Young Lad Devin Townsend started up his own GoFundMe page after the singer was forced to postpone his tour. Townsend is taking a huge financial hit cancelling his tour after more than a year’s work in preparing for the tour, especially after having to postpone upcoming spring tour dates as well.

Townsend

Townsend released a statement following the cancellation that reflects his sorrow for both his fans and those who have been affected by the virus. While the singer regrets his postponement, he also understands this is not a cancellation, and fans will be rightly compensated in the future regardless of what is happening now. Read Townsend’s statement below:

“It is with immense disappointment that I have been put in the position to announce the postponement of the remaining dates on my Empath Vol. 1 North American Tour due to Corona Virus.

With the travel ban In effect from Europe and the consequent chaos that has brought to travel plans, as well as the increasing social unrest, combined with the fact that half of this crew is either European or from the UK, it put us in a tenuous position. Several of the dates have been cancelled by the state, and I suspect many more to come.

This is a postponement, not a cancellation. And your support has been tremendous thus far. The best it’s been in North America. Thank you and immense apologies to those who were looking forward to it.

Also, apologies to our fantastic crew and incredible band for the loss of income.

Thank you for your patience and sorry for the short notice. This came up overnight in a chaotic flurry of new information.

Much love, till next time

Dev

Team Dev would very much appreciate your continued support by purchasing the leftover tour merch from Devin’s official webstore (). Plenty of the shirts, CDs, LPs and items that were sold during the tour will soon become available, hopefully, next week already.”

You can contribute to Townsend’s GoFundMe page here.