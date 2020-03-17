WEBCAST: Watch Dropkick Murphys “Streaming Up From Boston” St. Patrick’s Day Live Stream

Home News Aaron Grech March 17th, 2020 - 11:40 AM

Rock band Dropkick Murphys will be “Streaming Up From Boston” this Patrick’s Day, after being forced to cancel their appearance at this year’s Boston Blowout concerts due to the coronavirus pandemic. Their live stream will kick off at 7 p.m. ET today, and will be recorded in their hometown of Boston.

This is the first time in 24 years where the rock band will not be hosting their annual Boston Blowout performances, which typically take place across St. Patrick’s Day weekend. “For the first time in 24 years, we are not playing on St. Patrick’s Day weekend. The current world situation is the ONLY thing that would ever stop us from doing so,” the band’s founder Ken Casey stated in a press release.

The band were currently set to tour this spring, although their performance at this point is highly unlikely, as the coronavirus has shut down various tours and prominent festivals world wide. Prominent music festivals which have been cancelled or postponed this year include Coachella, which will be held this October, along with SXSW and Ultra, which have been cancelled entirely. The latter two festivals will not be issuing refunds, however this year’s badges/tickets will be honored at their future events.

Dropkickj Murphy’s have announced a new music video and track titled “Smash Shit Up,” which is done in a literal manner throughout the video directed by Chris Friend. The group have also announced that they will be working on a new album, which is set for release this fall.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz