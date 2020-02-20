Dropkick Murphys & Rancid Announce Spring 2020 Co-Headlining Boston To Berkeley II Tour Dates

Home News Drew Feinerman February 20th, 2020 - 1:03 PM

Massachusetts and California based punk bands Dropkick Murphys and Rancid have announced their co-headlining Boston To Berkeley II spring 2020 tour, featuring Scottish singer-songwriter Gerry Cinnamon. As with the first Boston To Berkeley tour, each night will end with a different band performing, and each set will always culminate with the 2 bands onstage together.

The tour will begin on May 3rd at the Epicenter Festival in Concord, North Carolina, and end at Artpark in Lewiston, New York. Along the way, the bands will be hitting Welcome To Rockville in Daytona Beach, Florida, as well as Sonic Temple in Columbus, Ohio.

Both bands are excited to once again embark on tour together. Dropkick Murphys bassist and founder Ken Casey commented, “We’re excited to team up with our old friends Rancid again for the second edition of the Boston To Berkeley tour! And we’ll be joined by Glasgow, Scotland superstar Gerry Cinnamon – on his first U.S. tour!” Rancid’s Lars Frederiksen stated about the tour, “Looking forward to getting out with the Dropkick Murphys again for the second edition of our Boston To Berkeley tour in May. Gerry Cinnamon from Glasgow will be joining us for his first ever U.S. tour! This is one you won’t wanna miss.”

Dropkick Murphys have made a name for themselves as the drivers of Celtic punk rock since the band’s formation in 1996. The band recently announced their 10th studio album that will release later this year, and put out the first single off of the new album, “Smash Shit Up,” earlier this month. Dropkick Murphys are set to perform a set of 6 shows in Boston, Massachusetts from March 13th-17th in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.

Like Dropkick Murphys, Rancid originally formed in the 1990’s, and have also released 9 studio albums since the band’s formation in 1991. Although the band has not announced any plans for a new album, Rancid has remained busy touring; last year the played at Punk Rock Bowling in Las Vegas, Nevada, Camp Anarchy in Columbus, Ohio, The Bash festival, and Garnlytown in Los Angeles, California.

Check out the official tour flyer, as well as the tour dates and locations, below:

Boston To Berkley II Tour Dates:

5/3 – Concord, NC – Epiceter +

5/4 – Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union LIVE! *

5/5 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

5/6 – Nashville, TN – Municipal Auditorium *

5/8 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome To Rockville +

5/10 – Houston, TX – Revention Music Center *

5/11 – Austin, TX – The Lawn at the Long Center *

5/12 – Corpus Christi, TX – Concrete Street Ampitheater *

5/13 – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory *

5/15 – Council Bluffs, IA – Stir Concert Cove at Harrah’s Council Bluffs

5/16 – Sauget, IL – Pop’s *

5/17 – Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival +

5/18 – Grand Rapids, MI – The DeltaPlex Arena

5/20 – New York, NY – Pier 17

5/21 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony

5/22 – Laval, QC – Place Bell (on sale Feb. 21 @ 10am ET)

5/23 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Casino

5/24 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark

* With Gerry Cinnamon

+ Festival date (no Gerry Cinnamon or Jesse Ahern)

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz