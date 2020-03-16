Dropkick Murphys Cancel St. Patrick’s Day Weekend Concert for First Time in 24 Years But Will Livestream a Concert on Tuesday

Home News Drew Feinerman March 16th, 2020 - 11:35 AM

Celtic punk rock band Dropkick Murphys have announced that they will cancel their annual St. Patrick’s Day Weekend concert for the first time in 24 years due to the coronavirus outbreak. Although the shows will be cancelled, the band will livestream a concert tomorrow, March 17th, to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, according to CNN.

Dropkick Murphys are just the latest group to cancel upcoming shows and events since the virus began to spread throughout America. Additionally, major music festivals such as Coachella, SXSW, and Ultra have also been cancelled due to the outbreak.

Dropkick Murphys recently released a new single “Smash Shit Up” that will lead off their upcoming tenth studio album. The band was also scheduled to tour with California punk band Rancid following the release of the album, but that may be cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

As the virus continues to spread around the country, the severity of the virus and its overall impact on society remains unclear. While musicians may now have more free time to write and record new music, any upcoming concerts or festivals set to occur seem unlikely to happen anytime in the near future.

Check out the tweet from the band announced tomorrow’s show below:

TOMORROW !! THE SHOW MUST GO ON !! We’re STREAMING UP FROM BOSTON for ST. PATRICK’S DAY. FULL CONCERT LIVE !! 7pm Boston time, 4pm San Francisco, 11pm London, 12am Berlin, 10am Sydney… Full streaming info on https://t.co/dUswGP1f4B #DropkickMurphys pic.twitter.com/OOsmwNlniP — Dropkick Murphys (@DropkickMurphys) March 16, 2020

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz