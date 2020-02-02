Dropkick Murphys Literally “Smash Shit Up” in New Video and Announce New Album in Fall 2020

Home News Peter Mann February 2nd, 2020 - 12:15 AM

Famed Quincey, Massachusetts-based Celtic punk band, Dropkick Murphys, return as brash and abrasive as ever for their latest single “Smash Shit Up” released with an accompanied music video which premiered on Friday, January 31. Fans of Dropkick Murphy’s can rejoice in the news of the collective recently releasing two new singles, 2020 tour dates and the release of their forthcoming tenth studio album this fall. According to a press release, Dropkick Murphy’s “‘Smash Sh*t Up’ is available digitally and on limited edition colored vinyl paired with B-side ‘The Bonny,’ a cover of Scottish singer-songwriter Gerry Cinnamon’s 2019 song. Both songs are available on streaming platforms worldwide (https://dropkick.ffm.to/smashshitup), with vinyl offered in the Dropkick Murphys webstore, and at the band’s upcoming tour dates, while supplies last.”

The black and white shot video for “Smash Shit Up” begins with members of the Dropkick Murphys delightfully equipped with machetes, bats, axes and sledgehammers organizing a demolition of sorts. Individually the members begin to smash windows, bust through doors inside a home and begin to do what the aptly titled single suggests, “Smash Shit Up”. This leads up to bulldozing a home and members of the collective cruising around the neighboring area with the use of two shopping carts. Other shenanigans the band gets into are paint balling, turning over a portable toilet with a bandmate inside and smashing items against a brick wall.

The current lineup for the Dropkick Murphys consist of Al Barr (lead vocals), Ken Casey (bass, lead vocals), Matt Kelly (drums, percussion, backing vocals), James Lynch (guitar, backing vocals), Tim Brennan (guitars, accordion, mellotron, whistles, backing vocals) and Jeff DaRosa (banjo, bouzouki, mandolin, harmonica, acoustic guitars, backing vocals). Additional tour members include Lee Forshner (touring bagpipe player) and Kevin Rheault (touring bassist). As previously reported here on Mxdwn, last November, “The band will be performing at the Boston Harbor Picasso Ballroom, Big Night Live and the House of Blues, where they have four shows scheduled. Their stops on March 14 will feature two Dropkick Murphys shows: a matinee performance and an evening acoustic set followed by a full professional boxing card presented by Murphys Boxing.”

Boston Blowout Tour Dates:

3/13 Everett, MA Encore Boston Harbor Picasso Ballroom – In The Round

3/14 Boston, MA, House Of Blues (matinee)

3/14 Boston, MA House Of Blues – Boxing + Dropkick Murphys Acoustic (evening)

3/15 Boston, MA, House Of Blues

3/16 Boston, MA, Big Night Live

3/17 Boston, MA, House Of Blues

As previously noted in the press release, “…opening acts have been announced for Dropkick Murphys’ Boston Blowout- the band’s five St. Patrick’s Day Week Boston-area hometown shows, including Rancid’s Lars Frederiksen and Glen Matlock of the Sex Pistols.” The aforementioned press release concludes that Dropkick Murphys “…continue to tour in support of their 11 Short Stories of Pain & Glory album (released through the band’s own Born & Bred Records in 2017), which debuted at #8 on the Billboard Top 200 and was the #1 independently released album.” For purchasing tickets to any of Dropkick Murphy’s upcoming tour dates, visit their official website.

To listen to “Smash Shit Up” stream below, via YouTube.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz