Mo Pop Announces 2020 Lineup Featuring Khalid, Purity Ring and Phoebe Bridgers

Aaron Grech March 11th, 2020 - 7:23 PM

The Mo Pop festival in Detroit, Michigan has announced its 2020 lineup featuring the likes of R&B singer Khalid, electronic pop outfit Purity Ring and singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers. These artists will join many others in the city’s historic Fort Wayne Park on July 26th and 27th.

Other prominent acts featured on this year’s lineup include The 1975, Kaytranada, Doja Cat, Orville Peck, Still Woozy, Hippo Campus, Peach Pit, Girl In Red, Beabadoobee, Bane’s World, Beach Bunny and Dogleg.

“We couldn’t be happier with our new location at the Historic Fort Wayne park which will provide Mo Pop a home Downtown on the Riverfront,” Jason Rogalewski, the director for the Mo Pop Festival. said in a press statement. “It’s another one of those hidden gems in the city that’s uniquely Detroit and we can’t wait to share it with our fans in July.”

Khalid recently released the single “Up All Night” which was featured on his latest studio album release Free Spirit. Birdgers also released a new music video for her track “Garden Song” where she gets high in her room with friends.

The 1975 have recently announced that they will only be performing at festivals with equal gender splits in the future, although this event may have been booked before the announcement. The group recently debuted the track “You & Me Together Song.”

Purity Ring are set to release a new album titled WOMB this April, while Kaytranada recently debuted a new song titled “10%” featuring Kali Uchis. Dogleg also released a new music video for “Kawasaki Backflip” earlier this year.