Purity Ring Announces New Album WOMB for April 2020 Release

Canadian synth-pop duo, Purity Ring, recently announced the release of their forthcoming third studio album WOMB slated for an April 3rd release, via 4AD. For the Edmonton, Alberta-based collective WOMB will mark the duo’s first musical offering in five years, following their full length sophomore studio album 2015’s Another Eternity the follow-up to their breakout internationally acclaimed debut 2012’s Shrines. According to a press release, “Lead single ‘stardew’ is a glittering, transcendent invitation to ‘just be where you are’ – to experience the kind of powerful peace that can only be found by truly coming home. The duo also announced a 25+ date North American tour including two nights at Brooklyn Steel in NYC and The Palladium in LA.”

The eclectic ethereal sounds that are prevalent on Purity Ring’s latest single “stardew” make for a unique listen. The EDM pristine production provided by Purity Ring’s Corin Roddick complements the jovially soft vocals backed by Purity Ring’s vocalist, Megan James. As previously noted in Consequence of Sound, “The song begins quietly with tinkering chimes and reverb-laden piano before Purity Ring’s trademark synthpop floods into view.” The aforementioned press release details the overall vibe of Purity Ring’s latest musical offering WOMB as “… entirely written, recorded, produced and mixed by the duo of Megan James and Corin Roddick. WOMB chronicles a quest for comfort and the search for a resting place in a world where so much is beyond our control.”

The duo’s recently announced 2020 tour dates commence on May 3 in Phoenix, Arizona and the duo will wrap the tour touching down in London, UK on September 18. The press release concludes that, “WOMB will be available digitally, on CD and standard back vinyl. Limited color vinyl options available for pre-order via the Purity Ring store & 4AD Store (violet), Vinyl Me Please (grey & white marbled), and independent record shops (opaque red).”

Purity Ring 2020 Tour Dates:

5/3 – Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren

5/4 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

5/7 – Austin, TX – ACL Live

5/8 – Dallas, TX – Bomb Factory

5/9 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

5/11 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

5/12 – Washington, D.C. – Anthem

5/13 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

5/15 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

5/16 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

5/18 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

5/20 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix

5/23 – Bakersfield, CA – Lightning in a Bottle Fest

5/26 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

5/27 – Lawrence, KS – Liberty Theatre

5/28 – Denver, CO – Mission

5/29 – Ogden, UT – Ogden Twilight

5/30 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

6/1 – Spokane, OR – Knitting Factory

6/2 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount

6/3 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

6/4 – Portland, OR – Roseland Ballroom

6/5 – Eugene, OR – McDonald Theatre

6/7 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theatre

6/10 – San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park

6/11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Palladium

7/18 – Suffolk, UK – Latitude Festival

9/4 – Stockholm, SE – Nalen

9/5 – Oslo, NO – Parkteatret

9/7 – Copenhagen, DK – Pumpehuset

9/8 – Berlin, DE – Columbia Theatre

9/9 – Amsterdam, NE – Melkweg

9/11 – Brighton, UK – Chalk

9/12 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz

9/13 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3

9/15 – Paris, FR – Trabendo

9/16 – Brussels, BE – Botanique

9/17 – Bristol, UK – SWX

9/18 – London, UK – Roundhouse

WOMB Tracklist: 1. rubyinsides 2. pink lightning 3. peacefall 4. i like the devil 5. femia 6. sinew 7. vehemence 8. silkspun 9. almanac 10. stardew

To listen to “stardew” stream below, via YouTube.