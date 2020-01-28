The 1975 Release Sparkling New Single “You & Me Together Song”

Home News Grayson Schmidt January 28th, 2020 - 8:39 PM

Ahead of their new album release later this spring, English pop-rock band The 1975 released the new single “Me & You Together Song,” off Notes on a Conditional Form. The album was originally set to release on February 21st, but was later pushed back to April 24th.

The song is a much less aggressive than the group’s previous single, “People,” and this video does not feature an epilepsy warning — though in fairness, the latest single does not have an official music video yet. “Me & You Together Song” upbeat tone and lead singer Matt Healy’s slightly faded vocals provide that classic pop-punk love song sound.

The song itself describes the girl of Healy’s dreams, who he is unfortunately destined to remain friends with. It’s a classically angsty ode to the infamous “friendzone.”Through the 3 and 1/2 minute song, Healy navigates the struggle between wanting more and accepting what is.

I’ve been in love with her for ages and I can’t seem to get it right

I fell in love with her in stages, my whole life

I had a dream where we had kids. You would cook, I’d do the nappies

We went to winter wonderland and it was shit but we were happy

The 1975 announced a tour immediately following the release of Notes on a Conditional Form, which will finish with a set at Bonnaroo in June. This album will be band’s first album since the release of A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships in 2018. A late-April show at the The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Houston kicks off the 25-city tour.

photo credit: Sharon Alagna