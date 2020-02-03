Kaytranada Announces Spring 2020 Tour Dates and Shares New Video for “10%” Featuring Kali Uchis

Home News Ashwin Chary February 3rd, 2020 - 9:50 PM

Known for his sick beats and good jams, Canadian DJ, Kaytranada, dropped his new view for his song, “10%” featuring Kali Uchis. Along with this release, Kaytranada, announced his North American headlining tour.

“10%” starts off with a lighthearted beat, Uchis starts singing as the camera gears towards people standing in line to enter a party. The room is tight, but the yellow lights and soft colors ease the mood, with everyone noticeable having a good time.



As Uchis sings and Kaytranada DJ’s the party goers dance. Uchis flashes a stack of one-dollar bills, her thick pink scarf hangs over her body as her sass covers the screen.

Fog swallows the dance floor as people form a circle and cheer on the person dancing in the middle. The vibe of the party is smiling and laughing, and they all aim to have a good time.

As Uchis fans herself with the bills, the fog clears and the people are holding trophies, proudly. The song fades out as the video slowly follows after.

Kaytranada recently released his hit album, Bubba, in Dec. The album included 17 tracks, and featured artists such as Pharrell Williams, GoldLink, VanJess and more. After the release of the album, Kaytranada set off on his 2020 tour, which recently concluded in Auckland, NZ, at FOMO Auckland.

Kaytranada will be kicking off his tour on Apr. 22, in San Francisco, CA. Presale tickets will be available on Feb. 5, and general on-sale tickets on Feb. 7.

Kaytranada 2020 North American Tour:

03/21 – New Orleans, LA – BUKU

04/22 – San Francisco, CA – Warfield Theatre

04/25 – Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Expo Hall

04/28 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

04/30 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

05/01 – Atlanta, GA – Believe Music Hall

05/02 – Miami, FL – III Points Festival

05/08 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

05/09 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum

05/14 – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory

05/15 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

05/16 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

05/21 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

05/22 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

05/23 – Bakersfield, CA – Lightning in A Bottle Festival

05/28 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

05/30 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

06/04 – Toronto, ON – Rebel

06/05 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

06/06 – Paisley Park, MN – Prince Celebration 2020

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister