New Music Alert: Dogleg Put On An Aggressive Garage Rehearsal In New Video For “Kawasaki Backflip”

Dogleg the band from Detroit just released a new video for song, “Kawasaki Backflip” which is a fast-paced track that shows the band breaking nearly everything in sight. The music video which was directed by Austin Vansen, shows the band angry and literally smashing the you know what out of everything, and it makes you want to jump in and join them. The band released their 2019 breakout single “Fox” after Star Fox and the album, Melee after another video game, Super Smash Bros. Melee. Dogleg consists of Stoitsiadis, Macinski, Parker Grissom (guitar), and Jacob Hanlon (drums).

“We used to say because it was so cold, we would have to play faster to warm up,” Alex Stoitsiadis, guitarist and vocalist for the band, said in an article from News Press Now. In November 2019, the band’s first single, “Fox,” from album, Melee, received praise from news sources. “It’s kind of wild and completely unexpected. Like, it’s kind of unexpected to have such a huge reception for songs that we were writing in a basement, that we’re just like ‘Oh, well we think this sounds cool’ and we hope that other people like it,” Stoitsiadis said.

Dogleg formed back in 2015 and released two EPs, a self-titled debut and Remember Alderaan? The band has toured relentlessly and signed to indie label Triple Crown Records. The band shared, “These past two or three months have been like really the time where things have started to be like ‘Ok, we’re starting to get up on some tours. We’re starting to make some opportunities happen,” Stoitsiadis said.

An article from News Press Now says the band has been compared to Japandroids and PUP or Taking Back Sunday and Cap’n Jazz. “We have a very hard time trying to tell people exactly what we sound like. We just say that we just sound loud and fast and angry,” Stoitsiadis said. Those opportunities will likely mean Dogleg will move from basement shows to bigger venues. For now, the band is taking with humility and 45-minute bursts of energy at its shows. “Please bring earplugs, I guess. There may be a cart-wheel, I’ll think about it. Expect us to put in 150 percent, like we always do. We’re just really excited to be playing,” Stoitsiadis said.

In a New Times article, “The band have also gained some geeky notoriety for Mackinski’s open-to-all-challengers Super Smash Brothers competition.” Taking his console on the road, Mackinski has offered up free Dogleg merch to anyone who can beat him in a post-show head-to-head game. “I still haven’t been beaten, if you’re curious,” Macinski says.