Matt Healy of The 1975 Says Band Will Only Play Festival with Equal Gender Split Going Forward

Home News Ashwin Chary February 12th, 2020 - 10:47 PM

In an interview with the British daily newspaper, The Guardian, Matt Healy of The 1975, said the band will only play at festivals that have a gender-balanced lineup. Further in the interview, Healy went on to say that the festival would have to ideally be 50% balanced, including women and non-binary performers.

Although with this new statement by Healy, The 1975 is set to play at the Beale Street Festival, which consists of a lineup almost entirely dominated by men. The headlining acts for the festival are The Smashing Pumpkins, The Lumineers and Lil Wayne.

“Take this as me signing this contract,” Healy said. “I have agreed to some festivals already that may not adhere to this and I would never let fans down who already have tickets. From now I will, and believe this is how male artists can be true allies.”

Healy further explains saying if everyone can join him on his decision, it can be something that can change the music industry. The 1975 is also set to perform at the Forecastle Festival in Louisville, KY, alongside Jack Johnson and Cage The Elephant.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna