Quebec City Summer Fest Announces 2020 Lineup Featuring Rage Against The Machine, Halsey and The National

The Quebec City Summer Fest in Quebec City has announced its 2020 lineup featuring the likes of alternative metal band Rage Against The Machine, alternative pop performer Halsey and indie rock band The National. These artists will join many others across 10 indoor and outdoor venues around the city from July 9th to July 19th.

Other prominent performers featured on the lineup include Alanis Morissette, Imagine Dragons, Rod Stewart, Jack Johnson, King Crimson, Cat Power, Lucy Dacus, Tash Sultana, Khruangbin, Pennywise, Son Little, and Sublime with Rome. This event will also feature a special collaborative performance as Turkuaz, Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew perform the Talking Heads’ classic album Remain In Light.

Rage Against The Machine have announced their first summer tour after an eight year long hiatus, which will be supported by hip hop duo Run The Jewels. The band will be performing at multiple high-profile festivals this year including Coachella, Firefly, Boston Calling, Lollapalooza Berlin and Ottawa Bluesfest.

Halsey released her latest studio album Manic, which will be promoted by a summer tour, earlier this year. “Manic manages to be Halsey’s most particular yet universally appealing project to date. It’s a true testament to how she’s grown as a vocalist, as a writer and as an artist,” mxdwn reviewer Marianna Salcedo explained.

The National will be touring this spring alongside Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, Julia Jacklin and Sharon Van Etten. The group will also be spearheading their Homecoming show and the MusicNOW festival this year in Cincinnati, Ohio.

