MusicNOW Announces 2020 Lineup Featuring Aaron Dessner’s Big 37d03d Machine, Feist and Moses Sumney

Home News Aaron Grech February 4th, 2020 - 9:58 AM

The MusicNOW music festival, which takes place in conjunction with the indie rock band The National’s Homecoming show, in Cincinnati, Ohio, has announced its 2020 lineup featuring The National band member Aaron Dessner’s Big 37d03d Machine, Feist and Moses Sumney. This concert will host late night events on Friday and Saturday, May 8th and 9th respectively, following Homecoming, with a full-day Music Marathon following the next day on Sunday, May 10th.

The final Sunday event will also host a special free event at noon in Washington Park, although the MUSICNow night events will take place across various venues in Cincinnati. MusicNOW tickets are sold separately for each event, however there will be a limited number of all-inclusive MusicNOW Sunday day passes available, along with individual show passes.

“Over the last 15 years, MusicNOW has always been a celebration of our hometown of Cincinnati and a place to bring new music and collaborations to life,” says festival organizer and The National member Bryce Dessner. “We are so excited to present this year’s lineup in partnership with Homecoming, which features many of our favorite artists taking risks together and premiering new music.”

The Homecoming Festival will host numerous artists such as High Violet, Patti Smith and Her Band and Sylvan Esso alongside two special sets by the event’s founders The National. Other prominent artists featured on the events lineup include Local Natives, Japanese Breakfast, and Hamilton Leithauser.

Bryce Dessner has recently produced a new song for the score of Netflix’s new film The Two Popes.

MusicNOW Schedule:

5/8, 11pm EST – Woodward Theatre, Cincinnati

Ben Lanz & Kid Millions debut Million Lands

37d03d presents FLUKES, an improv experiment led by Alexi Murdoch

Tickets: $20 + fee, on sale Fri, Feb 7 at 10am EST

Tickets available from Woodward Theatre

5/9, 11pm EST – Woodward Theatre, Cincinnati

Sylvan Esso DJ set

Tickets: $20 + fee, on sale Fri Feb 7 at 10am EST

Tickets available from Woodward Theatre

5/10, 11pm EST – Woodward Theatre, Cincinnati

Ghost Baby

Ashley Fure & Lilleth Glimcher present Hive Rise

LNZNDRF

Aaron Dessner’s Big 37d03d Machine

Tickets: $20 + fee, on sale Fri Feb 7 at 10am EST

Tickets available from Music Hall

MusicNOW presents:5/10 – venues in and around Washington Park

All events listed below are included in the day ticket package

12:00pm – Washington Park Bandstand – FREE TO THE PUBLIC

Eve Owen

Mina Tindle

Leif Vollebekk

2:00pm – Transept

Included in day ticket only

La Force

Alexi Murdoch

4:00pm – First Lutheran Church

Included in day ticket only

I Will Call You Master by William Brittelle with Shahzad Ismaily & Gyda Valtysdottir

Gyda Valtysdottir with Taylor Carrasco

5:00pm – Transept

Included in day ticket only

Helado Negro

6:30pm – Music Hall Ballroom

included in day ticket – also available as a single ticket purchase from Music Hall ($28)

Moses Sumney

8pm – Memorial Hall

Included in day ticket – also available as a single ticket purchase from Memorial Hall ($25+ fee)

Odyssey by Leslie Feist, Todd Dahlhoff, Shahzad Ismaily, Andrew Barr and the MusicNOW Chorus

10pm – Music Hall Ballroom

Included in day ticket – also available as a single ticket purchase from Music Hall ($33)

Members of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and Eighth Blackbird present Steve Reich’s Music for 18 Musicians

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna