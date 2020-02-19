Splendour In The Grass Announces 2020 Lineup Featuring Tyler, The Creator, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and The Strokes

Home News Aaron Grech February 19th, 2020 - 7:54 PM

Splendour In The Grass, held in the North Byron Parklands of Australia, has announced its 2020 lineup featuring the likes of alternative hip hop artist Tyler, The Creator, indie rock band Yeah Yeah Yeahs and indie rock band The Strokes. This festival will take place from July 24th to July 26th.

Other prominent artists on the lineup include Flume, who will be making his only Australian stop this year. The Australian producer released the Quits EP last year with Reo Crugan. Veteran Australian rock band Midnight Oil, who recently had a song covered by Amanda Palmer will also be present. Prominent artists such as Mura Masa, King Krule and Idles will also top off the festival weekend. Music producer Mura Masa released his R.Y.C. project this year, while post-punk revival outfit Idles recently wrapped up a fall tour. King Krule will be dropping his latest studio album release in two days titled Man Alive!

This festival was the source of a major controversy in Australia last year, after a police officer admitted that strip searches conducted at the festival were unlawful. An investigation was launched as to whether police officials engaged in “serious misconduct” by strip searching a 16-year-old female.

The Strokes have been releasing numerous singles in support of their upcoming album The New Abnormal, which will be their first album release in over seven years. These singles include “At The Door,” “Bad Decisions” and “Ode To The Mets.”

Yeah Yeah Yeahs will be performing at The Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago this year. Tyler, The Creator recently won the Grammy for Best Rap album. Check out his performance of “EARFQUAKE” and “NEW MAGIC WAND” with Charlie Wilson and Boyz II Men at the awards ceremony.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado