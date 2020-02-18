Amanda Palmer Announces Forty-Five Degrees: A Bush Fire Charity Flash Record and Shares Cover of Midnight Oil’s “Beds Are Burning”

Home News Aaron Grech February 18th, 2020 - 8:31 PM

Singer-songwriter Amanda Palmer has officially announced a title and release date for her Australian bushfire charity record, which was originally teased last week via Instagram. This upcoming record is titled Amanda Palmer & Friends: Forty​-​Five Degrees – A Bushfire Charity Flash Record, and will be released this Friday on bandcamp and on her Patreon.

This upcoming project is set to feature Palmer on vocals and piano, Australian singer-songwriter Missy Higgins on vocals, composer Jherek Bischoff on guitar and bass, and Brian Viglione from The Dresden Dolls on drums. Higgins appears on the project’s lead single “Beds Are Burning” which was originally performed by the Australian rock band Midnight Oil on their 1987 album Diesel and Dust.

Palmer and Higgins take on the rock song is more stripped back, with an acoustic piano serving as the main instrumental for the first part of the song. The track then goes into a more varied rock instrumental, with pounding drums and catchy guitar hooks. The song’s urgent lyrics match Palmer’s direct style, as this cover condemns the environmental destruction going on in the country

<a href="http://amandapalmer.bandcamp.com/album/amanda-palmer-friends-forty-five-degrees-a-bushfire-charity-flash-record">Amanda Palmer & Friends: Forty-Five Degrees – A Bushfire Charity Flash Record by Amanda Palmer & Friends</a>

Higgins is a major pop star in Australia, having released three number one albums in the country. While she is best known as a performer, she is also a major activist like Palmer, and has been outspoken regarding the environment and animal rights.

Palmer released several political tracks last year, which have dealt with a wide range of topics such as gun violence with “Everybody Knows Somebody,” abortion access with “Voicemail to Jill,” and the Me Too movement with “Mr. Weinstein Will See You Now.”

My Favorite Things (Bushfire Edition) Beds Are Burning (with Missy Higgins) The Drover’s Boy Black Smoke (with Clare Bowditch) Suck It Up, Buttercup Truganini (with Montaigne) Solid Rock (with Fred Leone) Regional Echo

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat