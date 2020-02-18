The Strokes Interpolate Classic Billy Idol Track on New Song “Bad Decisions”

Home News Aaron Grech February 18th, 2020 - 10:09 AM

Garage rock revival icons The Strokes have revealed a new song titled “Bad Decisions,” which will be featured on their forthcoming album release The New Abnormal, out on April 10th. This new track interpolates a melody from Billy Idol’s “Dancing With Myself,” and gives a writing credit to Idol and Tony James, who wrote that song.

“Bad Decisions” features an catchy guitar hook, which channels The Strokes’ nostalgic garage rock sound, with its straightforward instrumentals and their frontman Julian Casablanca’s lyrics. A music video, which shows the band performing in a 1970s era television program, was released alongside this track.

The band originally debuted this track during a recent rally in New Hampshire in support of US senator Bernie Sanders, who is running as president for the democratic party. They also unveiled a new music video for their track “At The Door,” and performed a cover of the Talking Heads’ “Burning Down the House” along with a slew of their classics such as “Someday,” “Hard to Explain,” and “New York City Cops” at the rally.

The band’s recent New Years Eve performance also featured a new song from the band titled “Ode To The Mets,” which will be featured on the group’s upcoming album. While “Bad Decisions” and “Ode To The Mets” feature a nostalgic guitar rock driven sound,m which the band has been known for since their debut album, their previous single “At The Door” features a more synth-oriented sound, present on the bands more recent releasess which debuted during the 2010s.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister