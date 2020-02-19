Pitchfork Music Festival Chicago Announces 2020 Lineup Featuring Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Run The Jewels and Angel Olsen

Home News Aaron Grech February 19th, 2020 - 9:46 AM

The Pitchfork Music Festival has announced its 2020 lineup, featuring the likes of indie rock band Yeah Yeah Yeahs, hip hop duo Run The Jewels and singer-songwriter Angel Olsen. These artists will join many others at Union Park in Chicago, Illinois, from July 17th to July 19th in honor of the fest’s 15th anniversary.

Other prominent artists on the lineup include The Fiery Furnaces, who will be performing their first live show in nine years, Jehnny Beth of the group Savages, who will make her US debut as a solo artist this year. Other noteworty artists include Deafheaven, Sharon Van Etten, Danny Brown, Thundercat, The National, Kim Gordon and Phoebe Bridgers.

Garage rock pioneers Yeah Yeah Yeahs have been appearing in multiple festivals across the world in recent years, and are featured on this year’s Shaky Knees lineup. The band’s frontwoman Karen O has worked extensively as a solo artist, and teamed up with Dangermouse to release Lux Prima last year. The band’s guitarist Nick Zinner has also done solo work, and released “Promises Promises” from the Knives and Skin soundtrack this year.

EL-P of Run The Jewels stated that the duo, which is composed of him and Atlanta-based rapper Killer Mike, will release an album before their performance at Coachella this year. The New York-based rapper also reissued his solo material, which was recorded prior to his work with RTJ, last year.

Olsen released her album All Mirrors last year to critical success. She is currently set to tour this spring.

