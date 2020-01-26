Tyler, The Creator Performs “EARFQUAKE” and “NEW MAGIC WAND” with Charlie Wilson and Boyz II Men at Grammy Awards 2020

Home News Grayson Schmidt January 26th, 2020 - 6:44 PM

While also being up for the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album for IGOR, Tyler, the Creator took the stage Sunday night to perform two songs off the album, with Boyz II Men and Charlie Wilson. Donning his signature IGOR outfit, and accompanied by an entire fleet of IGORs, he performed “EARFQUAKE” and “NEW MAGIC WAND,” on the Grammy stage, which ended with Tyler falling backward into flames.

Earlier in the night, Boyz II Men honored Kobe Bryant with a performance of “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday” with host Alicia Keys.

mxdwn ranked IGOR as the fourth best album of 2019.

Watch the performance: